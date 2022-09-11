'I Will Become The Most Famous Teen In The World:' How John Lennon's Murder Led To A Failed Assassination Attempt On Queen Elizabeth's Life

It was only later that it emerged the shots were blanks fired from a starter pistol.

The shooter, 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, wanted to be as famous as John Lennon’s killer, Mark David Chapman — who’d killed the Beatles legend just months before, in December 1980 — and thought that shooting at the queen would get him the notoriety he craved.

He’d tried and failed to join the Royal Marines and the Army, as well as fire departments and the police. At the time of the incident, he was unemployed and living with his mother.