Teacher Dead After Being Stabbed By Knife-Wielding 'Chef' On Vegas Strip, Suspect In Custody Following Showgirl Attack

A teacher has been identified as one of the two victims killed during a mass stabbing in Las Vegas that took place in the early afternoon on Thursday, October 6, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nMaris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30, was a Las Vegas resident and had previously worked as a teacher at 9th Bridge School. Brent Allan Hallett, 47, was also identified as a victim who perished as a result of the violent rampage. \n\nThe suspect — who was quickly apprehended at the scene — has since been identified as Yoni Barrios, 32.DiGiovanni graduated with a degree in education from Washington State University. Before working as a teacher at the Las Vegas-based school, DiGiovanni traveled to Bahrain and Hong Kong to teach preschool-elementary. \n\nThe victim’s brother, Gage DiGiovanni, wrote the following in tribute to his late sister: “It is with great sadness that we say goodbye and see you later to my amazing little sister. Maris was a victim of the horrific random stabbing of 8 people in Las Vegas today.”\n\nHis heartfelt remarks continued, “Please pray for our family and her husband. We appreciate the space to grieve in the coming days and know she touched your lives as she did ours.”\n\nAs RadarOnline.com reported yesterday, in broad daylight on the bustling Las Vegas Strip, chaos unfolded when Barrios — who was wielding a large kitchen knife and claimed to be a chef — was denied a photo request by showgirls greeting guests outside a Wynn casino.Upon his rejection, Barrios unleashed into a violent attack, stabbing innocent bystanders, tourists, and locals. \n\nEight individuals in total were injured as a result of Barrios’ rage. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, they believe he acted alone and the event was an isolated incident. \n\nThree additional victims of the attack have been hospitalized but are in stable condition. \n\nDeputy Chief James LaRochelle said in a press conference that Barrios’ stabbing was without provocation. LaRochelle also revealed that authorities are in possession of camera footage that captures the suspect fleeing the bloody scene outside of the casino, running down Las Vegas Boulevard and heading south towards Sands Boulevard.A Sands security guard apprehended the suspect until Las Vegas police arrived to place him in custody. \n\nThe tragedy has since prompted Las Vegas entertainers and tourists alike to feel uneasy about walking around the district that is known for fun and excitement. \n\nGeli Woods of Las Vegas is the owner of Mystique Showgirls. Woods spoke with KTNV, telling the station that their employees are always advised to be on guard and carry protection such as pepper spray. \n\n“My girls walk down that way all the time. We always go down there. That could have been us,” said Woods of the fatal stabbing. “I have had some of my employees who don't want to showgirl anymore, and I really don't blame them because it's a scary situation.”