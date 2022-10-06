4 Vegas Showgirls Stabbed On Strip After Knife-Wielding 'Chef' Goes On Rampage, Injuring 8 & Killing 2

Eight individuals were injured — including two fatalities — as a result of a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday, October 6, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nAround noon, the suspect in custody approached a group of showgirls who were greeting guests outside of the Palazzo casino at The Venetian hotel. The suspect claimed to be a chef and had a kitchen knife when he asked the group for a photo.\n\nWhen the women denied the suspect's requests, a violent rampage ensued.According to Captain Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the suspect was arrested “very quickly.” \n\nA total of eight individuals, including four showgirls and tourists, were among those injured in the misogynistic attack. \n\nTwo individuals were killed as a result of the mass stabbing and three others remain in critical condition at nearby hospitals. \n\nPolice have described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his thirties. While police have yet to release the suspect's name, he is not a resident of Las Vegas.Graphic images and horrific accounts from bystanders describe a scene of chaos and bloodshed on the strip. \n\n“A man just started stabbing and slashing,” said tourist Maxime Wallace of Montreal, “everything happened so fast it was hard to see.”\n\nUpon Las Vegas police swarming the crime scene, officers arrested the suspect who had been detained by a Sands security guard just moments earlier. The suspect’s shirt sleeves were reportedly covered in blood. \n\nChaos continued to unravel as medics on seen were desperately attempting to render aid to victims who lay on the ground outside of the bustling casino.According to another bystander, Pierre Fandrich of Montreal, at the time of the incident, he assumed what he heard from the showgirls was laughing but in reality, it was screams. Upon seeing one of the showgirls bloody, he assumed one had fallen from a nearby bridge. \n\n“There was one showgirl on the ground,” Fandrich told the Las Vegas Review Journal in an interview, “There was another showgirl on top of her, trying to help her friend. She seemed to be stabbed in the back, but she didn’t notice because she was helping the other showgirl.”\n\nIn the wake of the tragedy, several casinos in the area have closed. Other hotels and attractions remain open, however, many tourists have struggled to navigate the area as the vicinity experiences closures due to the ongoing investigation.