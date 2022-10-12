REVEALED: FBI Offered British Spy Christopher Steele $1 Million To Prove 'Dirty Dossier' Connecting Donald Trump To Russia Was Real
Christopher Steele was offered upwards of $1 million by the FBI to prove his “dirty dossier” connecting Donald Trump to Russia was real, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development was revealed this week as Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst and one of Steele’s main sources, was on trial in Alexandria, Virginia for allegedly lying to the FBI when questioned about the information he provided to Steele.
Even more shocking is the fact that, according to Daily Mail, Steele never received the $1 million offer because he could not successfully prove the information within the dossier about then-candidate Trump and Russia was true.
Steele, a British spy, first made headlines in 2016 when he claimed he was in possession of a dossier proving Trump actively colluded with Russia in an effort to win the 2016 presidential election.
The 35-page dossier also allegedly contained information proving Russia had comprising videos of Trump – including a video of the businessman-turned-president having sex in a Moscow hotel room as well as proof Trump paid Russian prostitutes to urinate on a bed once slept in by former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.
Although nothing ever came of Steele’s infamous dossier, it was ultimately proven to be fake on Tuesday – nearly six years after it first surfaced – during Danchenko’s federal trial.
Danchenko is currently charged with five counts of making false statements to the FBI in connection to the dossier and the information he provided to Steele in 2016.
Prosecutors in the case also argued the Russian analyst fabricated at least one source and refused to identify another source when interviewed by the FBI at the time of the 2016 election.
FBI supervisory analyst Brian Auten confirmed the bureau offered Steele $1 million to prove the dossier was true, and Auten also revealed the dossier was “used to bolster the surveillance application” of Carter Page despite the FBI’s failure to verify the dossier’s contents.
Page worked as a campaign official for Trump in 2016 and was eventually surveilled by the FBI over claims he was in contact with Russia leading up to the election.
Although the bureau surveilled Page’s phone and email records, they reportedly found nothing and Page was never charged with a crime.
“Those lies mattered,” federal prosecutor Michael Keilty said regarding the FBI’s use of fabricated information to monitor a U.S. citizen. “This case is about protecting the functions and integrity of our institutions.”