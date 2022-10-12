‘Good Does Prevail’: Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Nearly $1 Billion To Sandy Hook Victims’ Families

“Everybody that took the stand told the truth, except for one. The one who proclaims that that’s what he does,” said Robbie Parker about Jones. Parker is the father of 5-year-old victim Emilie Parker. He credited his lawyers for the justice that prevailed in the Connecticut courthouse, marking the end of a hard-fought legal battle.

“The strength to finally find my voice and to fight and to stand up to what had been happening to me for so long,” Parked said.

“I let my voice be taken away from me and my power be taken away from me. At the expense of my daughter and at the expense of my family. So I have to thank them for helping me get the strength. And the families that I’ve been associated with for 10 years through this tragedy are the most beautiful people you’ll ever encounter, and their children and their moms and their wives are the most beautiful people you could ever get to know.”

During the trial, the father recounted the harassment he and his family have had to endure by Jones’ supporters. Parker also thanked the jurors “for what they had to endure, what they had to listen to.”

One day after the school shooting that claimed the life of his son, Parker spoke out. Later that evening, Jones took to his website to claim that Parker was a crisis actor. His accusation drove InfoWar supporters to Emilie’s Facebook memorial page where they left hateful comments and sent messages attacking the father and the media.

“I felt like I couldn’t protect Emilie’s name, or her memory anymore so I had to get rid of it,” Parker tearfully said about having to take down the page due to the barrage of slander.