READ: Angelina Jolie's Secret Email To Brad Pitt After Selling Their French Chateau Miraval Vineyard

The Salt star claimed that over the past four years, she witnessed "lots of inconsiderate behavior, money spent in ways that I would not have approved, and decisions made that I was not consulted on."

Jolie further alleged that she had "been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children."

Due to her stance on the matter, the mom of six offered two ways to proceed: including the option for an "outright sale," before also suggesting "a complete buy out of my share in the property and business by you, the Perrin family, or your associates."