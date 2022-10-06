Angelina Jolie Back On West Coast, Spotted Smiling With Daughter Vivienne After Bombshell Brad Pitt Accusations

Jolie wore a flowing white dress with sandals and covered her shoulders with a gray shawl. The Maleficent actress pulled her dark hair back in a sleek bun and accessorized her casual look with a brown purse and aviator sunglasses.

While Jolie appeared cheery, Vivienne didn't seem as enthusiastic to see photographers. The star's daughter avoided making eye contact with the nearby shutterbugs, instead sticking close to her mother and their security guard.