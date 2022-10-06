Angelina Jolie Back On West Coast, Spotted Smiling With Daughter Vivienne After Bombshell Brad Pitt Accusations
Angelina Jolie beamed from ear to ear when she stepped out with her 14-year-old daughter Vivienne just one day after she filed new legal documents accusing Brad Pitt of being physically violent with two of their children. The Oscar-winning actress, 47, was spotted back in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the same coast as her ex-husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jolie didn't skip a beat. She held her high as she guided her teenage daughter out of the local health food store and through the parking lot to the car. Jolie flashed a big smile during the mother-daughter shopping trip, proving that the ongoing war with her ex, won't stop her from being a doting mom to their six kids.
Jolie wore a flowing white dress with sandals and covered her shoulders with a gray shawl. The Maleficent actress pulled her dark hair back in a sleek bun and accessorized her casual look with a brown purse and aviator sunglasses.
While Jolie appeared cheery, Vivienne didn't seem as enthusiastic to see photographers. The star's daughter avoided making eye contact with the nearby shutterbugs, instead sticking close to her mother and their security guard.
Jolie seemed unfazed, making her first outing since filing bombshell documents in her battle with Pitt over the French winery. In the filing, she accused Pitt of "choking" one of their children and "striking" another in the face during the now-infamous plane fight.
She claimed he “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" before allegedly turning on two of their kids. “At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children," the documents read.
"To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing continued. “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”
However, sources close to Pitt told RadarOnline.com that Jolie's version of events is "untrue" and "constantly evolving."
After an investigation, the FBI closed the case against Pitt. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services also investigated Pitt for child abuse, and nothing came out of it.
Earlier this year, Jolie was identified as the "Jane Doe" who filed a lawsuit against the FBI questioning why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations was closed.