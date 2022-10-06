Your tip
'The Man's An Idiot': Prince Andrew Branded 'Spoilt Brat' In New Doc Focusing On His Friendship With Late Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein

Oct. 6 2022, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Prince Andrew was branded an “idiot,” “spoilt brat” and “runt of the litter” in a newly released documentary exploring the disgraced royal’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The bombshell documentary, titled Prince Andrew: Banished, premiered on the streaming service Peacock on Wednesday night.

Containing interviews with a series of different royal authors, journalists and insiders, the documentary focused not only on how the disgraced Duke of York "brought scandal and disgrace" to the royal family, but how he also “couldn’t keep his trousers closed.”

"The problem is, the man’s an idiot,” said Dickie Arbiter, who once worked as the royal press secretary. "There’s always one runt of the litter, and Andrew was it."

"He's never smoked or taken drugs or drunk alcohol but his big thing is sex,” said royal author Phil Dampier during one part of the documentary.

"Prince Andrew thought he was more than a royal. He thought he was a celebrity,” royal journalist Helen Kirwan-Taylor added. "The talk of the dinner parties was he couldn't keep his trousers closed."

Even more shocking is the deep dive the documentary takes into the sordid confines of Prince Andrew’s relationship to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Andrew and Epstein were close friends before the late businessman-turned-sex offender was first accused of pursuing underage girls in 2005.

According to flight records from Epstein’s infamous private jet, “The Lolita Express,” Andrew flew with Epstein at least four different times throughout the 90s – including at least one flight to Epstein’s private Caribbean island in the US Virgin Islands.

Prince Andrew’s scandalous history with Epstein resurfaced once again in August 2021 when Andrew’s sexual assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre, filed a lawsuit against the disgraced royal.

According to Giuffre, Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was only 17 years old. She also supplied a photo of her with Andrew around the time the incident took place, although Andrew claimed he couldn’t “recollect that photograph ever being taken.”

Prince Andrew ultimately settled with Giuffre for at least $10 million before the case could go to court, but the allegations ruined Andrew’s reputation nonetheless and resulted in Queen Elizabeth stripping the Duke of York of his royal titles and military honors.

