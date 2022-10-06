GOP Attacks President Joe Biden's Mental Capacities After Calling For Late House Rep. Jackie Walorski & Dropping F-Bomb On Hot Mic
The GOP attacked President Joe Biden this week after a series of blunders called into question his mental capacities ahead of the upcoming midterm and presidential elections, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Following a startling string of gaffes over the past week, GOP lawmakers and American citizens alike have renewed their concerns over President Biden’s seemingly deteriorating mental health.
According to The Hill, the GOP have used these recent blunders by the 79-year-old president to “attack” his “competence” and call into question his ability to properly lead the country.
"Republicans are seizing on recent gaffes from President Biden, putting a spotlight on his slip-ups to attack Biden’s competency ahead of both the midterms and a 2024 presidential race," the outlet wrote in a Wednesday report.
"The RNC did not make Biden’s age a central part of its criticism, but it is an implicit and sometimes explicit part of the attacks from various Republicans, who see perceptions of Biden’s age and competence as a potentially fruitful line of attack," the outlet continued.
"But today’s gaffes are being used by Republicans to question Biden’s competency, given his age,” they concluded, citing Biden’s tendency to slip-up even when he was still a senator and then as a vice president under former President Barack Obama.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden made two serious blunders over the past two week that have landed him in hot water.
First, the nearly 80-year-old commander in chief called out for House Representative Jackie Walorski during a conference at the White House on September 28, despite the fact Rep. Walorski passed away in early August.
"We want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Representative [Jim] McGovern, Senator [Mike] Braun, Senator [Cory] Booker, Representative Jackie — are you here? Where’s Jackie? — I think she was going to be here,” he said to everyone’s shock.
Then, while visiting Florida to examine the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, President Biden blundered again when he dropped the F-bomb after forgetting his microphone was still on.
"No one f----s with a Biden," the president said while meeting with Ray Murphy, the mayor of Fort Myers Beach.
Although Biden’s blunders drew the ire of his Republican rivals, the president has refused to recognize his mistakes – with his White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, even going so far as to defend the president for the egregious gaffes.