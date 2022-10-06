'Destroying The Rule Of Law': Ex-Prez Donald Trump LASHES OUT At President Joe Biden & NY AG Letitia James In Latest Speech

But while the two-day conference – which was hosted by the America First Policy Institute, a group run by Trump’s own former administration officials – was aimed at gaining Latino support, the ex-president instead chose to mostly attack President Biden and AG James for “destroying the rule of law.”

“Now the failing Biden regime wants to start investigating me, and the only reason is because I’m leading everyone in the polls, both Republicans and Democrats,” Trump said about the ongoing federal investigation against him regarding classified documents he took with him when leaving the White House in 2021.