'Cold As Ice:' Gisele Bündchen Sacked Tom Brady Over Sexless Marriage, Brazilian Beauty 'Needed More'
While most people believe Gisele Bündchen punted on her marriage to Tom Brady because he couldn't give up the action on the gridiron, insiders claim the couple split because she wasn't getting enough action in the bedroom!
"That marriage has gone cold as ice," an NFL insider close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' future Hall of Famer spilled. "Gisele is a Brazilian supermodel with a super sex drive and she's told her friends she needs more from her all-American husband."
But Brady, 45, has said he likes — and needs — to save his energy for the field. The seven-time Super Bowl winner opened up about his sex life when Armchair Expert podcast host Dax Shepard tackled him with the question: "Do you make love to your wife on a game day or is that off the table?"
The all-world superstar laughed nervously and admitted, "Oh man, that's probably off the table!" The former New England Patriots signal caller — who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with Gisele, and also has a son, Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan — said sex before football just isn't in his playbook.
"That wouldn't be my pregame warm-up," he added.
And while Tom and Dax chuckled over the shutout in the bedroom, sources say Gisele does not find it a laughing matter. "Gisele isn't buying it. She fears he's fallen out of love with her," a source disclosed. "She told friends she can't live without it anymore!"
Insiders say Tom's prolonged absences for NFL obligations and his lack of scoring in the bedroom have left the marriage in the end zone. Sources claim Gisele felt betrayed when Tom's February retirement from football lasted only 40 days before he committed to the Bucs for another year after he promised to quit and focus on his family and marriage.
The couple had a string of brutal blowups and the livid Victoria's Secret bombshell gathered up the kids and swept them off to Costa Rica without Tom. Insiders say Gisele believes Tom blatantly lied to her about his intentions to give up the game and be a better hubby and father.
Now, she has no immediate plans to take him off the bench and has already reportedly hired a divorce attorney.