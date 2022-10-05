Your tip
'No One F---s With A Biden': President Joe Biden Forgets He's Wearing Mic, Drops Explicit Language During Florida Visit With Ron DeSantis

joe biden f bomb florida hot mic ron desantis
Oct. 5 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden must have forgotten he was wearing a mic when he dropped an f-bomb that was caught on tape during his Florida visit when he teamed up with his archenemy Ron DeSantis. The commander in chief had a slip of the tongue while walking to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Biden and Murphy appeared more like buddies than colleagues during what the President assumed was a private conversation. The 79-year-old Democratic leader is in hurricane-stricken Florida to weigh in on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Biden had just teamed up with DeSantis for a joint news conference when he dropped the explicit language.

joe biden f bomb florida hot mic ron desantis
With his back to the cameras — but with his mic still on — Biden laughed as he told Murphy, "No one f----s with a Biden," to which the mayor responded, "You're God damn right!"

It's unclear what exactly they were talking about during their conversation that would prompt Biden's joke, but what happened next might shed some light.

"You can't argue with your brother outside the house," Biden proclaimed, sparking Murphy to say, "That's exactly right." It appeared that they could have been talking about DeSantis and the 2024 run for president, as rumor has it that Biden is planning to run for a second term.

While the men played nice on Wednesday, it hasn't always been the case.

joe biden f bomb florida hot mic ron desantis
DeSantis has taken several stances in opposition to Biden, most recently on the issue of immigration. The Sunshine State's governor famously flew 50 illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last month in an effort to attack the Biden Administration over their immigration policies.

It was also reported he was gearing up to send immigrants to Biden's Delaware home.

Ironically, DeSantis changed his tune when speaking about Biden following the press conference.

“I think he’s done a good job. ... We have very different political philosophies, and — but we worked hand in glove. And he’s been on — on things related to dealing with this crisis, we’ve been completely lockstep. There’s been no difference," he told reporters.

joe biden f bomb florida hot mic ron desantis
Of course, this isn't the first time that Biden has dropped the f-word in microphone range. He excitedly told then-President Barack Obama, "this is a big f------ deal" after their health care reform victory. There have also been countless other gaffes Biden has made since taking over as president.

