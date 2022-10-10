Brad Pitt Rents Out L.A. Compound He Once Shared With Angelina Jolie After Ex Accuses Him Of Hitting Their Children
Brad Pitt's Los Angeles compound, which he shared with his ex Angelina Jolie, is being rented out. The A-lister, 58, decided to step away from the once-happy home for a quiet life outside of Tinsletown, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pitt has lived in the lavish estate for 28 years. The house is made up of 5 homes, and as he continues to battle Angelina for custody of their children, it's likely too big for just the star. On the heels of his ex-wife's accusations that he got physically violent with two of their kids, the Bullet Train star is getting the hell out of Dodge.
Pitt is heading down the coast, where he'll permanently reside in his $40 million abode in Carmel-by-the-Sea. The beautiful luxury town is a celebrity favorite, with Hollywood's elite like Doris Day, Betty White, and Joan Fontaine all having properties there in their later lives.
Clint Eastwood currently lives in Carmel. At one time, he was the town's mayor.
It's an interesting move for Pitt, who is still at the height of his career. The 5-hour drive to L.A. won't make it easy to see his children either. RadarOnline.com can confirm that Pitt's rental was uncovered through a publicly-available mortgage agreement.
The actor's long-time manager, Cynthia Pett-Dante, signed a "deed of trust and assignment of rents" with City National Bank, a Canadian-based company nicknamed "bank of the stars.”
The Sun was the first to report on Pitt's rental. The news comes just one week after Angelina filed bombshell documents in the battle over their once-shared French winery. In the filing, she accused Pitt of "choking" one of their children and "striking" another in the face during the now-infamous 2016 plane fight.
She claimed he “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" before allegedly turning on two of their kids. “At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children," the documents read.
"To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing continued. “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”
However, a source close to Pitt told RadarOnline.com that Angelina's version of events is "untrue" and "constantly evolving." The father of 6 was investigated by the FBI over the incident. The L.A. Department of Children and Family Services also investigated Pitt for child abuse, and nothing came out of it.
Earlier this year, Angelina was identified as the "Jane Doe" who filed a lawsuit against the FBI questioning why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations was closed.