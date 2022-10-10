SWAT Team Has To Force Their Way Into Apartment After Woman Allegedly Refused To Let Kids Leave Sleepover
A standoff with a woman who refused to let children leave a sleepover ended with the suspect’s arrest, Radar has learned.
On Sunday, police in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, responded to an apartment complex around noon.
Two residents who live in the apartment complex told police they allowed their children, who were 9- and 10-years-old, to stay overnight with a neighbor. The neighbor then refused to let the children out of the apartment.
When parents and the first police at the scene went to the door, Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, refused to answer, officials told local media.
The parents and officers felt the children were in danger and called for SWAT teams to respond to the apartment complex.
Two mental health officers and Youth Aid investigators also responded to the scene, according to AL.com.
About three hours after the incident started, SWAT team members forced their way into the apartment and took the children to safety, according to reports.
Bishop remained barricaded in the back bedroom with the children, was taken to Tuscaloosa County jail. She was charged with felony interference with custody and her bond was set at $15,000.
There was no word on the children’s current conditions and if they were returned to their parents. Officials did not say why Bishop allegedly refused to let the children leave.