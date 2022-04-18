Alex Jones' Companies, Including 'Infowars,' Forced Into Bankruptcy Following Sandy Hook Lawsuits

Alex Jones has found himself in hot water yet again. The controversial far-right Infowars host has filed for bankruptcy following a number of lawsuits he faced for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, Radar has recently learned.

In a shocking development that has no doubt left the 48-year-old conspiracy theorist reeling, three entities owned by Jones in southern Texas have recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after facing upwards of $10 million in liabilities.