'InfoWars' Host Alex Jones Finally Appears For Deposition In Sandy Hook Hoax Case After Being Hit With MAJOR Fine For No-Show

In a joint lawsuit with several family members of the twenty children and six staff members killed during the 2012 school shooting, the victims' families went after Jones for claiming the event never took place.

He faced a liable charge which the internet talk show host defaulted on after failing to appear in court to testify against the claims. However, his disposition was still required for the case to move forward to sentencing — Jones postponed doing so to the bitter end.

He was originally ordered to appear on March 23rd but failed to show with his legal team claiming that the right-wing host was "too ill" to give his deposition.