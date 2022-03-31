'InfoWars' Host Alex Jones Hit With $25k Fine EVERY Day He Fails To Appear For Sandy Hook Deposition

The judge presiding over the defamation case between InfoWars host Alex Jones and the families of the Sandy Hook victims is holding the notorious conspiracy theorist in contempt of court after he failed to attend his deposition.\n\nThe judge didn't issue a warrant for Jones' arrest like she had threatened to do, but the controversial star is facing some serious fines that will add up quickly if he continues to be a no-show.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis announced the decision during Wednesday's hearing, which Jones failed to show up to yet again.\n\nThe judge declared that the InfoWars spokesperson "intentionally failed to comply with orders of the court." Jones' legal team has tried to use the excuse that the 48-year-old star had been too ill to attend the deposition, although he seemed perfectly healthy during his recent hours-long broadcast in recent weeks. The judge claimed there is no adequate explanation as to why he did not follow her orders, and he'll now have to suffer the consequences.\n\n"The court finds by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant Alex Jones willfully and in bad faith violated without justification several clear court orders requiring his attendance at his depositions on March 23 and March 24," Bellis said.Until the controversial figure sits for his deposition, Bellis has set a fine that will start at $25,000 a day starting on April 1 and increase by $25,000 each business day he fails to attend.\n\n'InfoWars' Alex Jones Faces Possible Arrest After Failing To Appear In Court Again For Sandy Hook 'Hoax' Deposition\n\n"It is clear ... that the plaintiffs here simply want and are entitled to the deposition of Mr. Jones and that Mr. Jones has continued to attempt to deliberately disregard the court's orders and attempts to manipulate the court process," Bellis continued. "While paying the fees and court's costs will reimburse the plaintiffs for costs incurred in attempting to procure Mr. Jones' deposition, it is not a substitution for his testimony."The conspiracy theorist is being sued for defamation after the online "news" host repeated on his InfoWars program that the victims' parents were actors. He also alleged the school shooting was a false flag event. \n\nThe judge had already ruled that Jones defaulted in the case back in 2021. The rare and unusual ruling was due to Jones violating the trial's legal procedure. The deposition is simply a legal procedure so the judge can move forward and determine what Jones and InfoWars will end up owing the families of the Sandy Hook victims for his false claims about the tragedy.Bellis did say that the contempt charge "will be purged" if and only when Jones completes two full days of depositions leaving it open for the defendant to request reimbursement for the fines he incurs. \n\nJones' legal team has also requested that the law office adjusts its COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing a mask — a rule that Alex is reportedly "not willing" to comply with.