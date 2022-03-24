'InfoWars' Alex Jones Faces Possible Arrest After Failing To Appear In Court Again For Sandy Hook 'Hoax' Deposition

The conspiracy theorist is being sued for alleged defamation after the online "news" host repeated during multiple episodes of his InfoWars program that the victims' parents were actors. He also alleged the school shooting was a false flag event.

Jones originally failed to appear for his deposition on Wednesday. Doctors representing the controversial figure claim that Jones is "too sick to be deposed." They failed to name an illness that would've prevented Jones from making his way to the courtroom.

The online host was, however, healthy enough to perform his hours-long conspiracy theory show earlier in the week.