'Enough Is Enough': Kyrie Irving Sparks Controversy After Sharing A Video Stating Alex Jones 'Tried To Warn Us' About Secret Societies & Corruption

Jones' throwback video shared via The Free Thought Project went on to feature the conspiracy theorist claiming that by centralizing and socializing healthcare, the state becomes God basically "when it comes to your health. And then, by releasing diseases, and viruses, and plagues upon us, we, then, basically get shoved into their system."

Irving has never been afraid to speak his mind or go against the grain when it comes to his views. Back in 2017, the Brooklyn Nets player made headlines for stating that he believed the Earth was flat, which he later apologized for.

He's also had a contentious relationship with the media and has been candid about not being vaccinated. Irving was previously sidelined due to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The reel Irving shared read, "Never forget Alex Jones tried to warn us."