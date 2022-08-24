'I Didn't Tip Over': Shaquille O'Neal Stands By Controversial FLAT-EARTH Remarks As He's Grilled About Wild Conspiracy Theory

When being asked about his comments regarding the world not being round back in 2017, Shaq said it's an intriguing concept that he likes to study out of curiosity.

"It's just a theory, they teach us a lot of things," he said during the 20-minute segment before pointing out that he just flew from the U.S. to Australia for a speaking tour.

"I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go straight. I didn't tip over, I didn't go upside down," Shaq continued, before adding a disclaimer. "It's just a conspiracy theory."