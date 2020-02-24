Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Live Kobe Bryant Memorial: Vanessa Remembers Husband & Daughter Gigi After Helicopter Crash Updates from the Staples Center celebration of life of beloved Lakers legend.

Farewell to a legend.

Live from the Staples Center, RadarOnline.com has the latest updates from the Kobe Bryant Memorial.

The celebration of life for the beloved Lakers player was held on Monday, February 24 at 10 am PST from downtown Los Angeles to a crowd of 20,000 gathered to say goodbye.

Vanessa Bryant bravely took the stage and spoke lovingly through tears about Gianna and Kobe.

“Gianna Bryant is an amazing sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful and kissed me goodnight and kissed me in the morning,” Vanessa said through tears.

“She knew how much her morning and evening kisses meant to me.

“She was daddy’s girl but I know she loved her mama,” she said in her tearful speech.

Kobe’s Oscar winning movie, Dear Basketball, played for the audience and his daughter Natalia was sobbing. Her mom Vanessa took her face in her hands and caressed Natalia’s face. Vanessa then put her daughters face next to hers and hugged her tightly.

Joe and Pamela Bryant were in the front row of the stage surrounded by red roses. When Shaquille O’Neal entered the arena he went straight to them and hugged them.

Kobe and his daughter Gigi were among the nine victims killed in the tragic helicopter crash on January 26 and his family and friends gathered to celebrate their lives.

Kobe, 41, and Gigi, 13, were in the chopper that crashed into the mountains in Calabasas along with John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Payton and Sarah Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Stay with Radar for live updates from the Kobe Bryant Memorial service.