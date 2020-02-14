Kobe Bryant and his teen daughter Gianna were laid to rest side by side at the Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, California.

On Friday, February 7, family and friends honored the lives of the basketball legend and his “mini-me” in a private memorial at the park with no media present.

Their resting place, which a DailyMail source says cost a fortune is just as private, as it’s located at the very top of the cemetery, looking down at the Bryant’s family home.

Decorating the burial plot are purple and yellow flowers to represent the Lakers, the team Kobe, 41, played for during his tenure in the NBA. A colorful pinwheel — representative of a child’s death — honored Gianna, 13, and heart rosaries symbolized the family’s Catholic faith. “Love” balloons and Valentine’s day decorations also adorned the area just in time for the holiday of love.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kobe, Gianna and seven others, including the Altobelli family, tragically lost their lives on January 26 in a helicopter crash.

The Lakers player and his daughter, a fellow basketball star died in a “rapid” manner from blunt trauma following the wreck, according to their death certificates.

Since the incident, Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant has made her Instagram account public, occasionally sharing updates as she mourns the loss of her husband and daughter.

In one touching message, she admitted “it feels wrong” to still be alive when her 13-year-old isn’t.

“Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters,” Vanessa, 37, wrote. “Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

“God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all,” she added.