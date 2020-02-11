Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Death Certificates Revealed: Kobe & Gianna Bryant Died From ‘Blunt Trauma’ The father and daughter were recently laid to rest in California.

RadarOnline.com has obtained copies of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant’s death certificates.

According to the documents, the father and daughter died on a “mountain side” as the result of “blunt trauma.”

As Radar previously reported, Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were killed when the helicopter they were riding in on their way to Mamba Academy for the teen’s basketball game crashed in heavy fog on January 26.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, and six other passengers, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; and Christina Mauser — were also among the accident victims.

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, has struggled to cope with the devastating loss of her husband and little girl.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she recently wrote on social media.

“I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?!” Vanessa asked.

