Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vanessa Posts Heartbreaking Video Comparing Her Baby Girl By Kobe To Late Gigi Capri Bryant, 7 months, is learning to walk after helicopter crash tragedy.

Kobe Bryant’s beautiful widow, Vanessa, has posted a video that shows their youngest daughter, baby Capri, 7 months, learning to walk. The clip has inspired both joy and tears asVanessa’s social media post comes just days after Kobe, 41, and their daughter Gigi, 13, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The Bryants had four girls.

Vanessa, 37, shared the new moment on Instagram of Capri trying to get up from the floor with the help of her aunt, Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington. The late basketball legend’s wife captioned the video, “My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi. ☀️💗auntie Ri-Ri. #7months.”

Audio indicates Vanessa, 37, encouraged Capri as she got up twice in a row from a seated position. The little girl laughed with happiness. Fans have embraced the scene of cheer after a couple of weeks of sadness following Kobe and Gigi’s shocking deaths.

The two were among nine people to die in the helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. Foggy weather conditions apparently caused the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, to smash into a hillside.

It burst into flames and started a brush fire in the Calabasas mountains. NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy said in a press conference that it was a “high energy impact crash.” On January 31, during the Lakers’ game at the Staples Center, the team pulled out all stops to memorialize Kobe, whose entire NBA career was for Los Angeles.

Then Vanessa posted a touching photo and caption as a tribute to her late husband and their daughter. Kobe and Gigi’s remains were released by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office and given to their family for final resting. Now Vanessa’s video shows she staying strong amid her sorrow and moving on with Capri and the other two living daughters she had with Kobe.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more.