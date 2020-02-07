Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Horrifying New Photos: NTSB Releases Preliminary Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Report Haunting last shot of chopper before it was ‘destroyed by impact forces and fire.’

WARNING GRAPHIC DETAILS

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed after their helicopter crashed and was “destroyed by impact forces and fire,” the National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report stated.

The details were released on February 7 about the deadly accident that took the lives of the Lakers legend and the others aboard, as well as haunting new photos which show the last photograph of the helicopter entering the heavy fog before crashing.

“On January 26, 2020, at 0945 Pacific standard time (PST), a Sikorsky SK76B helicopter, N72EX, collided with hilly terrain near the city of Calabasas, California,” the report obtained by RadarOnline.com stated.

“The pilot and eight passengers were fatally injured, and the helicopter was destroyed by impact forces and fire.”

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigative Update, “The entire fuselage/cabin and both engines were subjected to a postcrash fire.”

The NTSB report aboutKobe’s tragic accident with the group traveling to his daughter’s basketball game shed new insight into the deadly last minutes of the accident.

“The wreckage was located in the foothills of the Santa Monica mountains, in a mountain bike park. The impact site was on an approximate 340 slope. The impact crater was 24 feet-by-15 feet in diameter and 2 feet deep,” the report said about the scene in Calabasas.

“All significant components of the helicopter were located within the wreckage area. Examination of the main and tail rotor assemblies found damage consistent with powered rotation at the time of impact. The initial point of impact consisted of highly fragmented cabin and cockpit debris. The vertical pylon and horizontal stabilizer were located about 40 feet below (downhill from) the impact crater,” the detailed report read.

Scroll through the gallery for the chilling new photos revealed in the NTSB preliminary report about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobaya.