Kobe Bryant’s Cause Of Death Revealed: ‘Blunt Trauma’ Killed Him & Eight Others In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant's Cause Of Death Revealed: 'Blunt Trauma' Killed Him & Eight Others In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant’s cause of death was revealed as “blunt trauma,” the coroner said late Wednesday night as they confirmed that all nine victims of the deadly helicopter crash had been identified.

“Through the use of DNA and fingerprints, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified all nine of the victims who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the statement released on January 29 said.

“On Tuesday body examinations were performed on all nine decedents. Their causes of death were certified as blunt trauma. The manner of death was certified as accident,” the coroner’s office revealed about the victims of the January 26 helicopter crash into the mountainside in Calabasas, Calif.

“Following round-the-clock testing and analysis of DNA, the department officially identified the five other occupants in the helicopter crash and notified their legal next of kin,” the coroner’s office confirmed.

Gianna Bryant, 13, Payton Chester, 13, Alyssa Altobelli, 14, Keri Altobelli, 46, and Christina Mauser, 38, were listed as the final five victims identified in the deadly crash that took place on January 26.

Radar readers know Kobe, 41, John Altobelli, 56, Sarah Chester, 45, and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50, were identified “through fingerprints.”

Vanessa Bryant posted a heartbreaking message about her loss shortly before the coroner’s office revealed the cause of death of her husband, daughter and the seven other victims.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram page, which had grown to 5.7 million followers by January 29.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately,” she said about the four other families who lost relatives in the crash.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” the grieving mom wrote.

