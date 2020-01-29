Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking Photo Of Kobe & Gigi Three Days After Deadly Helicopter Crash Grieving wife and mom’s first message since the fatal accident.

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, posted a heartbreaking photo her husband and their daughter, Gianna, four days after their fatal helicopter crash.

Vanessa has not been seen in public since the tragic news of Kobe’s death, but she changed her profile picture on her Instagram page to a sweet shot of Kobe hugging the 13-year-old they called Gigi.

The photo of Kobe and Gigi was taken at the 2016 All-Star Game in Toronto and the happy father smiled with her arm on his shoulder.

Kobe and his daughter were two of the nine passengers who lost their lives when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed into the mountainside in Calabasas, Calif. on January 26.

Vanessa has not spoken about the devastating accident, but the photo change seemed to be a loving tribute to her beloved husband and child.

The Bryants had four daughters, Gianna, 13, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, seven months.

Radar readers know Kobe and Gianna were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a game on Sunday when the helicopter crashed in the heavy fog.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner’s office confirmed to Radar that all nine bodies were recovered from the scene but only four were identified.

Kobe, John Altobelli, Sarah Chester and Ara Zobayan were all identified by the Coroner’s office on January 28. The other five passengers were not yet identified.

Scroll through the gallery to see the new photo Vanessa Bryant posted after the crushing death of Kobe and their daughter Gigi.