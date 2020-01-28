Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

WATCH: Haunting New Video Of Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crash Wreckage Up close footage of broken parts scattered throughout devastating scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a video of investigators combing through wreckage from the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene, and RadarOnline.com has obtained the haunting clip.

Two days after Bryant and eight others were killed in the accident, video from the scene showed the officials gathering evidence at the fatal site.

“January 27, 2020: NTSB B-Roll of investigators documenting the accident site of the 1/26/2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA,” the video posted on the NTSB Twitter account was titled.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner’s office announced on Tuesday that all nine bodies, including Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, had been recovered from the scene.

The chilling video shows the NTSB investigators launching a drone to fly over the scene, which was described by a spokesperson as spanning 500 to 600 ft.

An aerial view shows the helicopter debris scattered on the ground at the mountain side where the Lakers legend’s crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on January 26.

The video also shows men wearing protective gloves and masks as they stood in the middle of the debris.

A female investigator wearing an NTSB jacket, gloves and a face mask as she handled a piece of the broken helicopter.

She is shown close up standing next to the broken body of the helicopter that crashed, killing Bryant and his daughter and seven others.

A wheel, separated from any other part of the helicopter, was shown in the middle of the wreckage, along with the blue and white outside of the chopper.

Scroll through the gallery to see the video and for updates about the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.