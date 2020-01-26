Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash: See The Shocking Photos From Fatal Scene

Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash: See The Shocking Photos From Fatal Scene

Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash: See The Shocking Photos From Fatal Scene No survivors of the tragic accident of the Lakers star’s private chopper.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning and RadarOnline.com has the photos from the scene of the fatal accident.

Bryant, 41, was one of nine people killed when his private helicopter crashed near Calabasas, Calif. on January 26.

The National Transportation Safety Bureau officials had not arrived at the scene as of 2:07 p.m. CA time.

Emergency officials quickly responded to where the smoking helicopter was in a grassy field.

Police and fire fighters were alerted to the crash at 9:27 a.m.and immediately descended upon the scene, trying to put the flames emitting from the helicopter out.

The watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills/Malibu station confirmed the crash was in the area of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street.

Eyewitnesses reportedly heard an engine sputtering before Bryant’s helicopter crashed.

Officials confirmed no one on board survived the crash.

Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Onore, known as Gigi, reportedly was killed in the crash.

Kobe and his wife Vanessa, who was not on the helicopter, have four children together.

Bailey Brown, who works for Magic Johnson Enterprises, confirmed Bryant’s death to Radar, saying with a trembling voice, “I have no words. He was a kind and loving and generous person. We all loved him so much. He was kind to everyone. I haven’t spoken to Vanessa.”

Hundreds of mourners descended upon the crash scene and the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles when the tragic news broke.

In his storied basketball career, Bryant won NBA championships with the Lakers five times—in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010. After retiring from basketball, Bryant entered show business, winning an Oscar for his short Dear Basketball. He created another set of short films titled Canvas City featuring a purple puppet aka Little Mamba.

Former Lakers General Manager Jerry West spoke to KCBS News on Sunday and cried as he recalled Bryant. “He was the top of the food chain. Period,” West said in an emotional interview.

Scroll through the gallery for the tragic photos from Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash.