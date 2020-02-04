Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Chilling 911 Calls Released ‘We just heard a boom and a dead sound, and I could see the flames.’

The chilling 911 calls from Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash have been released.

The Los Angeles County Fire dispatchers put together the audio from the moments after the fatal January 26 collision, when horrified witnesses heard the crash and saw the flames.

“I could hear this plane, as if it was in the clouds but couldn’t see it, then we just heard a boom and a dead sound, and I could see the flames,” one caller said in audio published by KTLA. He explained that he had been hiking on a trail nearby when he heard the crash and assumed it was “a small plane.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the cloudy conditions in Calabasas, California, are what likely prompted the accident. According to the flight tower audio obtained by Radar, the pilot was in constant communication with several airports as fog hindered the doomed flight. They had been holding on landing for about 15 minutes when the pilot accidentally flew into a hill. Bryant, his daughter Gianna, the pilot, and the six others aboard the helicopter were killed on impact.

“A helicopter crashed into a mountain, we heard it, and now I’m looking at the flames,” said another caller, who was at a grocery store a quarter-mile away but could clearly see the scene. “We’re looking at the flames right now on the hills.”

“I just heard a helicopter go over me, approximately from Lost Hills Road on a south to easterly sweep. It went over my head, it’s thick in clouds, and then I heard a pop, and it immediately stopped… I can’t see it,” a local said. “That part of the mountain is… in clouds.”

A concerned called even called in twice to give officials the exact location of the helicopter.

The incident occurred at around 10 a.m. on January 26, when Bryant, his teen daughter and their friends were on their way to a youth basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks.