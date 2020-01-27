Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash: Flight Tower Audio Before Everyone On Board Killed Fog and hovering before pilot slams into mountain revealed in harrowing recording.

Flight tower audio from Kobe Bryant’s deadly helicopter crash revealed the last harrowing minutes before he and everyone else aboard were killed on Sunday, January 26.

The Lakers star, 41, and his daughter, Gianna, 13, were among the nine people killed when his private helicopter crashed into a mountain in Calabasas, Calif. shortly before 10 a.m.

According to the flight tower audio obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pilot was in constant communication with several airports as fog hindered the doomed flight.

The NBA legend was not heard on the recordings, only a pilot and the air traffic control tower employees, advising the helicopter to hold in the bad weather as they tried to land.

“Hold outside Burbank, I have an aircraft,” the recording revealed the tower employee advising Bryant’s helicopter during the communication.

“He’s been holding for about 15 minutes,” a flight tower employee said about Bryant’s helicopter around 9:30 a.m.

As the flight towers try to assist in the helicopter landing, they are cautioned about the “overcast” weather and their low flight level, meaning they were dangerously close to the ground.

“You’re still too low level for flight following at this time,” the flight toward warned the pilot on the audio.

Bryant’s helicopter was reportedly traveling north along the 118 freeway, turned west and followed the 101 freeway. After hitting heavy fog around 9:40 a.m., the helicopter turned south and made a steep climb from 1200 feet to 2000 feet.

Moments later they reportedly flew into the mountain at 1700 feet and the vehicle was traveling at 161 knots.

All nine people aboard the helicopter died.

