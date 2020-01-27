Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Death: Coroner ‘Recovering Bodies’ Of NBA Legend, Daughter & 7 Others Medical Examiner’s Office confirming identities of all the passengers killed.

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner (DMEC) are “recovering bodies of the people who died,” in the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, RadarOnline.com confirmed.

The office released a statement on Sunday evening, hours after Bryant’s fatal accident in Calabasas, Calif.

Emergency calls were placed before 10 a.m. on January 26 and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded immediately.

“When authorities arrived at the mountainside area, they found no survivors in the fiery helicopter wreckage,” the DMEC said.

“At this time, personnel from DMEC’s Special Operations Response Team (SORT) are recovering the bodies of the people who died in the crash.”

Bryant, 41, and his daughter, Gianna, 13, were among the nine dead following the crash.

“Additionally, investigators are working on confirming the identities of the helicopter occupants. Their names will be released following official verification and notification to their next of kin,” the Coroner’s office said in the statement.

Photos from the scene immediately following the crash obtained by Radar showed the helicopter smoking in the grassy field.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Bureau said their investigators were looking at the “History of pilots and whatever crew was on board, maintenance of helicopter and records of owner and operator,” after the accident.

Reports claimed eyewitnesses reported hearing an engine sputter before Bryant’s helicopter crashed.

Chief Daniel Osby from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station explained what emergency responders found at the crash scene during his press conference.

“Upon arrival our firefighters discovered approximately a quarter acre brush fire that resulted from the crash on the hillside. The LAFD initial response was 15 pieces of apparatus and 56 personnel that consisted of paramedics, heavy rescue, truck company, hand crews, aircraft, and a chief officer to oversee the crash.

No one on board survived the crash.

Kobe and his wife Vanessa, who was not on the helicopter, have four children together.

Bailey Brown, who works for Magic Johnson Enterprises, confirmed Bryant’s death to Radar, saying with a trembling voice, “I have no words. He was a kind and loving and generous person. We all loved him so much. He was kind to everyone. I haven’t spoken to Vanessa.”

Scroll through the gallery for new details about the investigation into Kobe Bryant’s deadly helicopter crash.