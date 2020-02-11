Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Heartbreaking Photos: Memorial Held For Altobelli Family Killed In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Dad John, mom Keri and 14-year-old daughter Alyssa died in fatal accident.

A memorial was held on Monday, February 10, for the Altobelli family killed along with Kobe Bryant in a deadly helicopter crash and RadarOnline.com has the photos from the heartbreaking event.

John, his wife Keri, and their youngest daughter, Alyssa, were passengers aboard the helicopter that crashed into the mountains in Calabasas, California, on January 26.

The public memorial was held at Angels Stadium in Anaheim and was free and open to the public.

The ceremony honored John, 56, Keri, 46, and Alyssa, 14, known to many as the “first family” of Orange Coast College baseball, where John coached for almost 30 years.

As readers know, John and Keri’s daughter Alyssa played basketball with Gianna Bryant for their team, The Lady Mavericks. They were traveling to a basketball tournament when their chopper crashed into a mountain due to dense fog.

The service started off with a video montage honoring the Altobellis. Over the entrance to the home plate gate hung a banner that read: “In loving memory of Alto, K, and Alyssa.”

After the video played, John’s 16-year-old daughter Lexi, adult son JJ, and JJ’s fiancé, Carly Konigsfeld, took the stage — which was covered in flowers, baseball jerseys with John’s No. 14, photos of the family and more.