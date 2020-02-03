Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl 2020: NLF Moment Of Silence For Kobe Bryant Tribute Lakers star honored as coroner releases his body after deadly helicopter crash.

The Super Bowl honored Kobe Bryant with a touching tribute before the game started with the players from each team standing on their 24-yard line during a moment of silence.

On the field at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami, Florida, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs stood on the field to recognize Kobe and his daughter Gianna, and the other seven people killed in the deadly helicopter crash on January 26.

“Ladies and gentlemen please join in a moment of silence as the 49ers, Chiefs and National Football League extend our deepest condolences to the friends and families of those lost this past week. nine individuals whose lives were cut short in Sunday’s tragic accident, including Gianna and Kobe Bryant.”

“As well as pro football Hall of Famer and Minnesota Vikings Legend Chris Doleman. They will never be forgotten.”

Doleman’s “courageous battle with cancer,” was noted during the tribute.

Bryant wore numbers 24 and 8 during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers and the players standing on their 24-yard lines during the tribute by the National Football League was a touching honor for the late Laker.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner’s office confirmed to Radar that Kobe and Gianna’s remains were released on Sunday, February 2, a week after the deadly helicopter crash killed everyone on board.

