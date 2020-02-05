Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Life After Kobe: Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Reveals What She Misses Most About Her Late Husband The grieving wife remembers the ‘sweet, funny’ and ‘silly’ NBA star.

Vanessa Bryant was blindsided when she recently lost her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna, in a tragic helicopter accident.

On Wednesday, February 5, Vanessa revealed the depth of her pain in a touching message she posted on Instagram.

“Miss you so much,” Vanessa captioned a photo showing a beaming Kobe.

She added: “Miss you saying, ‘Bonjourno principessa/reina” — the Italian word for princess and Spanish word for queen.

Vanessa, 37, added the hashtags #mybestfriend, #thebestdaddy, #handsome, #sweet, #funny, #silly and #lovinghusband on the heartbreaking tribute to the former NBA star.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kobe, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter were killed on January 26 when the helicopter they were flying in crashed in heavy fog in Calabasas, California.

Kobe, Gianna and their friends were on their way to a youth basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks.

The accident claimed the lives of nine people.

The sports world paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe at the Super Bowl. Before the game started, players from each team stood on their 24-yard line during a moment of silence. Kobe wore numbers 24 and 8 during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

