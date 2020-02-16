Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gigi's Burial Site Exposed After They Are Laid To Rest Basketball icon and his beloved teen died three weeks ago in helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi died three weeks ago today in a helicopter crash that shocked the world.

Now, RadarOnline.com has the photos of the beautiful cemetery where the two have been laid to rest.

Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, close to the Bryant family home, is their final resting place.

The Lakers legend, 41, and Gigi, 13, were among nine people to die in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26.

Foggy weather conditions apparently caused the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, to smash into a hillside.

It burst into flames and started a brush fire in the Calabasas mountains.

NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy said that it was a “high energy impact crash.” The coroner later revealed that the cause of death for all on the helicopter was “blunt trauma.”

According to reports, Kobe and Gigi were buried rest side-by-side in a family plot that is surrounded by beautiful purple and yellow flowers that have been planted next to it. Those are the colors of his team, the L.A. Lakers.

Onlookers saw Valentine’s Day balloons and colorful pinwheels that have been left at the grave site this weekend. Pinwheels mark the loss of a child.

Their large plot is at the very top of the cemetery and looks directly down onto the Newport Coast area.

John Wayne is also buried nearby at Pacific View.

Kobe and Gigi’s burial area is surrounded by a four foot wall and has its own gate which can be locked.

The Daily Mail reported that the Bryants’ headstones are unmarked and decorated with a heart-shaped rosary in keeping with the family’s Catholic tradition.

Family and close friends reportedly attended a private service to honor Kobe and Gigi, whose birth name is Gianna, on Friday, February 7, at the Pacific View Mortuary.

Thousands of fans are expected to attend a public memorial, which will be held at Staples Center on Feb. 24.

