Rudy Giuliani’s Went Into Tailspin With Drinking, Depression And A Stay At Trump's Home Helped Him: Ex-Wife Claims

Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife claims that the former New York City mayor fell into a tailspin in 2008 and it was a stay at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago that helped him recover, Radar has learned.

The details of the struggle were detailed in a new book “Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor,” by Andrew Kirtzman, that is set to arrive in bookstores on Sept. 13.