Alex Jones Ordered To Pay Additional $45.2 Million In Punitive Damages To Parents Of Sandy Hook Victim

After hours of jury deliberations, InfoWars host Alex Jones was ordered to pay an additional $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a Sandy Hook victim, Radar has learned.

The decision arrived on Friday, just one day after Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis in compensatory damages after repeatedly claiming the 2012 school massacre was a hoax.

Jones, 48, finally conceded under oath this week that the tragedy was indeed "100 percent real."

Heslin and Lewis' 6-year-old son, Jesse, died in the attack, which claimed the lives of 26.