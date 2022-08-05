Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Decline' Chronicled In 12 Embarrassing Gaffes

Ever since taking office on January 20, 2021, President Joe Biden has been plagued by a series of embarrassing blunders and gaffes – be it tripping up the steps to Air Force One, calling himself a “senator” or “vice president” instead of president, or accidentally reading speaking instructions from his teleprompter.

President Biden’s penchant for mix-ups and screw-ups have become so common that many wonder whether or not the 79-year-old Commander in Chief is in cognitive decline.

With midterms quickly approaching, here are some of the biggest blunders and greatest gaffes Joe Biden committed while serving as president so far.