Who’s In There? White House Uses Staffer Dressed As Easter Bunny To Block President Joe Biden From Answering Questions

A White House staffer dressed up as the Easter Bunny intervened when President Joe Biden was asked a question about Afghanistan and Pakistan while hosting this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll.

The stunt lead many to ask who was in the bunny costume and why they would stop the president from answering a reporter’s inquiry.

In an awkward moment that left many people – including President Biden himself – confused, the 79-year-old Commander in Chief was starting to respond to a question from reporter Nazira Karimi on the White House lawn when the Easter Bunny sprung onto the scene and pulled Biden away.