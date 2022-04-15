President Joe Biden Shakes Invisible Person’s Hand — We're Not Joking

President Joe Biden has blundered yet again. Following his most recent speech, the 79-year-old Commander in Chief appeared to shake hands with thin air, worrying some about his cognitive ability as he quickly approaches 80-years-old, Radar has recently learned.

In an awkward display after he gave a speech to the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro on Thursday, President Biden was left empty handed and seemingly confused as he turned to his right and attempted to give a handshake to someone on stage – despite the president being the only person on the platform.