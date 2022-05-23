White House CAUGHT Cutting Audio Feed Of Bumbling President Joe Biden On Asian Tour

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, this is not the first time that White House officials have been caught covering for their boss.

Last month, after the 79-year-old commander in chief made a doozy of a gaffe when he referred to the First Lady as Vice President, the White House press department called him out for the mistake.

In a transcript posted of proceedings as Biden commissioned the USS Delaware, the Navy’s newest nuclear-powered submarine, the White House embarrassingly corrected the President and declared he should have said “I”, in reference to him serving as Barack Obama’s second in command.