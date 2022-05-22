The Dress, The Guests & The Snubbed — Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s $7 Million Italian Wedding

Kardashian and Barker actually legally tied the knot the week before, in a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15. According to reports, the SoCal ceremony took care of any legal issues but also allowed elderly relatives including Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, 87, and Barker's dad, Randy, to attend.

That ceremony followed a "practice" wedding in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards on March 4.