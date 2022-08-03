Embattled Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Confronts Lawyer For Sandy Hook Victim's Parent After Heated Court Testimony

Although Jones stood by his claim the school shooting was a “hoax” to take away citizens’ guns, Judge Maya Guerra Gamble – who was overseeing the trial – reprimanded the embattled conspiracy theorist for falsely saying he “complied with discovery” and was “bankrupt.”

"You believe everything you say is true, but your beliefs do not make something true," Judge Gamble told Jones during his testimony. "That is that is what we're doing here. Just because you claim to think something is true does not make it true. It does not protect you. It is not allowed.”