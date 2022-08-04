Pay Me My Money! Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She's Gunning For Child Support After His Earnings Were Revealed In $150 Million Defamation Trial

"Seen a lot of Law & Order, haven't seen a twist as good as 'Alex Jones' lawyers accidentally sent Sandy Hook parents' lawyers the entire contents of his phone and his long-hidden financials, but they waited 12 days to let him lie' in my life," wrote Collins, who works for NBC, as the shocking moment went viral. "Just an absolutely wild day."

That's when Kelly entered the exchange, telling Collins she was going to take legal action amid the Jan. 6 committee doing the same.

RadarOnline.com has discovered the committee would like to know more about any contacts with former President Donald Trump's team regarding the Capitol attack.