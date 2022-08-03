'Not Your Show!' Judge Reprimands Flustered Alex Jones After His Attorneys Accidentally Leak Bombshell Texts About Sandy Hook

"Mr. Jones, you may not say to this jury that you complied with discovery. That is not true. You may not say it again. You may not tell this jury that you are bankrupt. That is also not true," Gamble continued.

"You are already under oath to tell the truth," Gamble went on. "You've already violated that oath twice today, in just those two examples. It seems absurd to instruct you again that you must tell the truth while you testify. Yet, here I am again."

Amid the trial, Jones reiterated that he believed he was telling the truth, having since admitted the massacre was "100 percent real."