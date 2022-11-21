DNA Of Mystery Killer Or Killers On The Loose In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Could Be Found Under Victims' Fingernails: Sources

“If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it’s believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails,” said a case informant. “This will be crucial to the forensic casework.”

If DNA is located, befuddled police — who remain on a chilling manhunt with no motive or murder weapon in sight — would be able to test the DNA makeup and run it through local databases in a bid to narrow their search, the source added.