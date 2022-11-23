Final Videos Show Slain University Of Idaho Roommates Dancing & Smiling Just Days Before Their Tragic Deaths

Authorities have confirmed that two additional roommates were home during the attack but slept through it and were not hurt.

Just weeks before the vicious crime, Goncalves shared a TikTok clip including fellow victims Mogen and Kernodle, showing them lip-syncing to a song in the kitchen on October 13.

She also shared a clip featuring her dog, Murphy, who was also in the house at the time of the killings and unharmed, before him being placed with a caretaker.

Later that month, she uploaded another fun video of the roommates impersonating each other on October 26, sharing her last clip on October 29, in which Goncalves shows off her Mean Girls Christmas-themed Halloween costume alongside her friends.