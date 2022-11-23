Final Videos Show Slain University Of Idaho Roommates Dancing & Smiling Just Days Before Their Tragic Deaths
Newly surfaced videos show the slain University of Idaho roommates smiling and dancing just days before the quadruple homicide, RadarOnline.com has learned, giving a heartbreaking look into their close friendship and last days spent together.
Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Xana's boyfriend Ethan Chapin were tragically found stabbed to death on November 13.
Authorities have confirmed that two additional roommates were home during the attack but slept through it and were not hurt.
Just weeks before the vicious crime, Goncalves shared a TikTok clip including fellow victims Mogen and Kernodle, showing them lip-syncing to a song in the kitchen on October 13.
She also shared a clip featuring her dog, Murphy, who was also in the house at the time of the killings and unharmed, before him being placed with a caretaker.
Later that month, she uploaded another fun video of the roommates impersonating each other on October 26, sharing her last clip on October 29, in which Goncalves shows off her Mean Girls Christmas-themed Halloween costume alongside her friends.
Police are scouring for clues to find out what really happened on November 13.
Investigators believe the four murders took place early that Sunday morning before police received a call about an unconscious person around noon later that day.
Law enforcement is also convinced that a "Rambo"-style knife was used in the brutal slayings, described as being eerily similar to that of Ted Bundy's 1978 sorority house massacre according to legal commentator Nancy Grace.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that no weapon has been located and no suspects have been named at this time.
As we previously reported, the police department has been slammed for quickly ruling out the grisly skinning and killing of a nearby dog three weeks earlier as a potential clue in the ongoing murder investigation.
A source told us exclusively that it seemed to be a "rush to judgment" considering all of the elements of this case.
"This is a red flag, and it shows murderous traits," the insider told RadarOnline.com. "These are serial killer tendencies."