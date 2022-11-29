Emergency services in Moscow, Idaho have received a surge of calls to 911 following the murders of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus house on November 13, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nThe local police department has received 78 calls for "unusual circumstances" and 36 welfare checks since the grisly murders. To put those numbers in perspective, the Moscow Police Department received just 70 calls for "unusual circumstances" and 18 welfare checks for the entire month of October.\n\nThe high volume of calls and doubling of welfare checks shows how much unease there is in the neighborhood after police announced they have no suspects.Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home after an anonymous caller contacted police to report an unconscious person. \n\nAfter the incident, students were given the option to finish the remainder of the semester online if they felt unsafe returning to campus. \n\n"As such, faculty have been asked to prepare in-person teaching and remote learning options so that each student can choose their method of engagement for the final two weeks of the semester," said the University of Idaho President.\n\nPolice have released few details on the case that has left the community puzzled about how four people could be brutally attacked and killed in their home — while two other roommates, who were also home at the time of the murders, were left unscathed."We understand there is a sense of fear within our community," a rep for the Moscow Police said.\n\nThe Idaho state police, as well as local investigators and FBI agents, have begun the process of combing through 488 "digital submissions" that were sent to the agencies in response to a public plea for information. The submissions include photos and video tips. \n\nPolice previously stated that they believed the slain students could have been victims of a targeted attack — and were not outweighing the possibility of multiple suspects.Police believe that a "Rambo"-style weapon was used to commit the heinous acts but have yet to recover it.