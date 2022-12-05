Father Of University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves Believes Daughter Or Daughter's Best Friend Were TARGETED By Quadruple Murderer
The father of one University of Idaho victim suggested his daughter or his daughter’s best friend were the targets of the quadruple murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Steve Goncalves, the father of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves, shared his shocking belief during an interview with Fox News over the weekend.
According to Kaylee’s father, it was “obvious” the quadruple murderer targeted either Kaylee or Kaylee’s best friend – fellow victim Madison Mogen – because the assailant entered the Moscow, Idaho off-campus home via the second floor before proceeding upstairs where the two university students were sleeping in the same bed.
“I'm not a professional, so I want to specify that, but they've said the entry point was the slider or the window. It was the middle floor. So, to me, he doesn't have to go upstairs,” the victim’s father explained. “His entry and exit are available without having to go upstairs or downstairs.”
“Looks like he probably may have not gone downstairs. We don't know that for sure, but he obviously went upstairs,” Mr. Goncalves continued. “So I'm using logic that he chose to go up there when he didn't have to.”
“So, I'm just putting the dots together. As for the investigators, they're very tight-lipped, and they're keeping everything close to their vest, and I understand that, and I'm probably not the right person to share all these things with,” he added.
“So, I'm just trusting that their case is super tight, and they don't really need to reach out to the community, and all the evidence is right there in that home.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kaylee, Madison, their roommate Xana Kernodle and Xana’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death on the morning of November 13 inside their off-campus residence.
Two other roommates sleeping in the home’s first floor, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, were left unharmed during the quadruple murder, as well as Kaylee’s dog, Murphy.
Kaylee’s father’s comments over the weekend suggesting either his daughter or Madison were the main targets also came just days after investigators retracted a statement indicating both the house and at least one of the victims were targeted.
Mr. Goncalves also revealed over the weekend that Kaylee and Madison’s “means of death don't match.”
“Their points of damage don't match,” he revealed, although he refused to specify how exactly the points of damage do not match. “I'm just going to say it. It wasn't leaked to me. I earned that. I paid for that funeral. I sent my daughter to college. She came back in a box, and I can speak on that.”
“I asked for permission to do just that, and [the investigators] said no,” Kaylee’s father continued. “I probably over-disclosed information that they wish I wouldn't have said, but the story's going cold.”
Mr. Goncalves has been an outspoken critic of the Moscow Police Department and Idaho State Police since their investigation first started three weeks ago. Investigators have yet to identify any suspects in the case and they have also not yet located the murder weapon used to commit the quadruple murder.