Father Of University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves Believes Daughter Or Daughter's Best Friend Were TARGETED By Quadruple Murderer

According to Kaylee’s father, it was “obvious” the quadruple murderer targeted either Kaylee or Kaylee’s best friend – fellow victim Madison Mogen – because the assailant entered the Moscow, Idaho off-campus home via the second floor before proceeding upstairs where the two university students were sleeping in the same bed.

“I'm not a professional, so I want to specify that, but they've said the entry point was the slider or the window. It was the middle floor. So, to me, he doesn't have to go upstairs,” the victim’s father explained. “His entry and exit are available without having to go upstairs or downstairs.”